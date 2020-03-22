menu
search
22 Mar 2020, Sun
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN

Posted by Qayam Published: March 22, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN

Chennai: One more person has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to seven, the government said.

Health Minister C Vijyabaskar in a tweet confirmed the new case: “#coronaupdate: A traveller from Spain tests #Covid_19 positive. Patient is undergoing treatment in isolation. @MoHFW_INDIA #Vijayabaskar.”

On Saturday, three new positive cases which includes two Thai nationals were confirmed.

Contact tracing of the new case was being done, authorities said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved