Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN

Chennai: One more person has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to seven, the government said.

Health Minister C Vijyabaskar in a tweet confirmed the new case: “#coronaupdate: A traveller from Spain tests #Covid_19 positive. Patient is undergoing treatment in isolation. @MoHFW_INDIA #Vijayabaskar.”

On Saturday, three new positive cases which includes two Thai nationals were confirmed.

Contact tracing of the new case was being done, authorities said.

Source: PTI

