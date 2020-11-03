Travis Scott deleted Instagram account to ‘focus on family’: Report

Washington: American rapper Travis Scott did not delete his Instagram account over the weekend because of trolling comments aimed at his Batman costume, a source has learned.

According to Page Six, a source told the outlet that the 29-year-old rapper temporarily deactivated his social media because he is “focusing on his family,” which includes Stormi Webster, his 2-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner.

The source said, “Halloween had nothing to do with it. He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”

The source added that it’s “important” for the’ ‘Sicko Mode‘ rapper to step away from social media especially during “such a critical time in the world right now.”

Fans speculated Scott had gone off the grid after he donned a brown version of a Batman costume, which drew negative comparisons online to a “cockroach” or a “flea.”

As per Page Six, the ‘Antidote‘ rapper attended Kendall Jenner’s costume party for her 25th birthday, where Kylie was also present.

It is unclear if the former couple is back together, but they appear to have a healthy co-parenting relationship and were spotted out together in Los Angeles over the summer.

The 23-year-old reality TV star Kylie, told Scott on his birthday back in April, “Love you forever.”

Source: ANI