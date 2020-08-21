Treat for Bhaijaan’s fans: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to be announced soon!

Mumbai: If the buzz is to be believed, Superstar Salman Khan’s next venture, ‘Tiger 3’ will be announced on September 27th, Yash Chopra’s 88th birthday!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the mega action-entertainer will bring India’s most loved on-screen pair in Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. According to various sources, the movie is all set to shoot very soon.

Speaking to one of the entertainment media, a trade source revealed that the Bollywood Director Aditya Chopra is likely to treat Bhaijaan’s and Katrina’s fans with a massive announcement on his father’s 88th birthday, September 27th.

Source also said that Aditya will be unveiling something special or important details of ‘Tiger 3’ which could be the logo of the movie or the star’s first look.

According to sources, the big-screen action project is expected to go on floors early next year. However, there is no confirmation from the Yash Raj Films yet.

Meanwhile, on profession front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva’s next directorial venture Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai which is a remake of South Korean film ‘Veteran’. He will also be seen hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss which is expected to premiere in September.

On the other hand, Katrina’s next release is Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. She has also recently signed Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.