TREDA Property begins with over 100 developers showcasing projects

Hyderabad: The TREDA property show, an exhibition based on real estate commenced at the Hitex exhibition centre here today. At least 100 builders, developers and financial institutions were in attendance of the event to showcase their projects.

The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association on Friday raised the curtains of its TREDA Property Show 2021 to allow the public learn about real estate developers and their properties in the state. The eleventh edition of the exhibition was inaugurated by Naga Shaurya, actor, producer, and writer in Telugu cinema.

The cautious resumption of economic activity and increasing availability of the vaccine led to a real estate boom across the state and Hyderabad lately and this momentum is expected to continue in the foreseeable future, said TREDA in a press release.

Ranging from investment to talent perspective, Hyderabad continues to perform well among the corporate world, which has made it the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up operations in the country, the release added.

The TREDA show is a platform where the best real estate developers from across the state under one roof. It has also attracted prospective buyers providing a range of 500 properties to choose from.

The TREDA expo displays affordable properties including Apartments, Villas, Plots, farmlands suited to various classes of customers, well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home Finance Ltd, and Canara Bank are offering a mix of home loan products, making it more viable and accessible to the prospective buyers.

Speaking about the event, Mr. R Chalapathi Rao, President – Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) said, “We are extremely delighted to begin the 11th TREDA property show. Over the years, the association has consistently served the interest of the real sector in the State and has earned respect from all the state holders.”