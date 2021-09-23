TREDA property show to be held from October 1-3

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) on Thursday announced that it will hold the 11th edition of the TREDA property show here from October 1 to October 3 at the HITEX exhibition centre in Hitec City.

The TREDA property show will bring all the developers under one roof and offering varied kinds of properties from across the length and breadth of Hyderabad and Telangana, said the association in a press release here on Thursday. Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offerings at the upcoming TREDA Property Show, it added.

R Chalapathi Rao, President – Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) said, “We are extremely glad to organise the 11th edition of TREDA Property Show this year. We all have witnessed how COVID impacted us since the beginning of 2020 and lockdown imposed during the first and second wave got everything to a standstill situation. Now, with the immunization process picking up across the State, every industry and particularly the real estate industry is bouncing back to normal.”

The TREDA Property Show, being organised by the real estate community consisting of developers, builders and promoters is a one-stop destination for the buyers and sellers to interact and explore buying and selling options of a wide range of properties.

Participating companies would be displaying their range of properties i.e., apartments, villas, plots, farm landssuited to various classes of customers. Well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home finance Ltd and Canara Bank will be offering their home loan products.Suppliers will display their products and services integral to the real estate industry.

TREDA property show details

Dates: October 1, 2 and 3

Visiting hours: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Venue: Hall No. 1 & 3,Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad

About Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA)

Telangana Real Estate Developers Association – a 26 years old association formed to represent and co-ordinate the efforts of real estate developers. TREDA’s vision is to encourage growth of real estate sector through contributions for framing conducive policies and encourage new technologies, promotion of primary demand etc.