Tree falls at Salar Jung bridge, traffic cops clear the way

By News DeskUpdated: 25th September 2020 6:49 pm IST

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: A tree fell down near the Salar Jung bridge in the Old City, causing a traffic snarl in the area. The incident took place on Thursday in Hyderabad, supposedly late at night, in the presence of a traffic inspector. A garbage-collection truck coming from Afzal Gunj, and which was moving towards Darul Shifa, unfortunately hit the tree.

According to a video of the incident that went viral, the tree fell in the corner of the Salar Jung bridge. Luckily, no one was injured, and the incident only resulted the Salar Jung bridge getting blocked, leading to a traffic congestion.

Soon after, the Disaster Response Force ( DRF) reached the area. However the tree had been already moved immediately after the incident. The traffic police received praise for its quick action by the the public, following which the Salar Jung bridge was cleared.

Over the last few weeks, heavy rains have been lashing Hyderabad, resulting in a lot of civic issues cropping up, keeping GHMC officials busy and on their toes.

