Tree uprooted during cyclone Yaas

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 27th May 2021 3:49 pm IST
Midnapore: People walk on a collapsed tree at a cyclon Yaas affected coastal area of Digha, in East Midnapore district, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Khunti: A tree uprooted and fell on a residential house that collapsed the wall during the landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’, in Khunti district, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Khunti: A tree uprooted and fell on a residential house during the landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’, in Khunti district, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Khunti: A tree uprooted and fell on a residential house that collapsed the wall during the landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’, in Khunti district, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

