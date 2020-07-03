Tremors felt near Hyderabad

By Rasia Hashmi Published: July 03, 2020, 7:05 am IST
earthquake

Hyderabad: Tremors causing due to an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 were felt near Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

India’s National Center for Seismology reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was 107 km southwest (SW) of Hyderabad.

The earthquake which struck at 6:20:27 PM IST occurred at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to ndtv.com, tremors were felt in areas of Viqarabad, Sedam, Wadi, Yadgir, Narayanpet, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Deosugur, Raichur, Sholapur, Manvi, Mantralayam, Kurnool and Kolhapur.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
HyderabadNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close