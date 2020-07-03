Tremors felt near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tremors causing due to an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 were felt near Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

India’s National Center for Seismology reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was 107 km southwest (SW) of Hyderabad.

The earthquake which struck at 6:20:27 PM IST occurred at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to ndtv.com, tremors were felt in areas of Viqarabad, Sedam, Wadi, Yadgir, Narayanpet, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Deosugur, Raichur, Sholapur, Manvi, Mantralayam, Kurnool and Kolhapur.

