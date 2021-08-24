Tremors in Andhra Pradesh after earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal

The national centre for seismology has reported that the earthquake occurred after 12.35 p.m.

Published: 24th August 2021 3:00 pm IST
Amaravati: Tremors were reported from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh following an earthquake in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

According to the national centre for seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has been recorded in the Bay of Bengal along the east coast of India.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km within a distance of 296 km from the coastal city of Kakinada in the southern state. People in the area reported feeling the tremors for a few seconds.

