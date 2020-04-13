Tremors shook everything except conscience of Arnab Goswami

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.5 Richter scale was felt in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday at 5:45 pm, prompting panic-stricken people to came out their houses in fear.

The earthquake came at a time when the country has been on a lockdown for almost three weeks battling the novel coronavirus.

Users on social media accounts also use the occasion to take potshots at brutal, almost barbaric journalists such as Arnab Goswami who have little to no regard for ethics.

Tremors of #Earthquake shook everything in Delhi



Except the conscience of Arnab Goswami — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) April 12, 2020

Source: Arnab is preparing for script to blame this #earthquake on muslim. — Asif Iqbal Khan (@IamAsifIKhan) April 12, 2020

Now, Rahul, Sudhir, Arnab, Rubika, Amish all will blame TJ for this earthquake.



Sudhir has already named it #EarthquakeJihad.#earthquake — Funkster (@funkster999) April 12, 2020

And Kanwal is preparing investigative journalism. — Purba Gilani (@PurbaGilani2) April 12, 2020

Even Richter 20.00 quake won’t affect Arnab’s Conscience. — Thomas_Paine (@SpockSpeaks) April 12, 2020

“Waiting for Arnab Goswami show”Arnab Goswami be like …”kisi maulana ko pakad k earthquake k upr sorry bulwana padega….”.#earthquake, wrote another one.

A sections of the media spread bigotry and communal hatred against Muslims.

Channels from Republic TV, Zee News, Aaj Tak to Network18, all acquired primetime legitimacy to openly target and ridicule Muslims on live television debates and in reporting.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.