menu
search
13 Apr 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Tremors shook everything except conscience of Arnab Goswami

A sections of the media spread bigotry and communal hatred against Muslims.

Posted by Safoora Updated: April 13, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Tremors shook everything except conscience of Arnab Goswami
Arnab Goswami/PTI

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of a magnitude of 3.5 Richter scale was felt in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday at 5:45 pm, prompting panic-stricken people to came out their houses in fear.

The earthquake came at a time when the country has been on a lockdown for almost three weeks battling the novel coronavirus.

Also Read
Andar earthquake, bahar corona: Netizens puzzled amid lockdown

Users on social media accounts also use the occasion to take potshots at brutal, almost barbaric journalists such as Arnab Goswami who have little to no regard for ethics.

Also Read
Complaint booked against Arnab, Sharma, others at Chaderghat PS

“Waiting for Arnab Goswami show”Arnab Goswami be like …”kisi maulana ko pakad k earthquake k upr sorry bulwana padega….”.#earthquake, wrote another one.

A sections of the media spread bigotry and communal hatred against Muslims.

Channels from Republic TV, Zee News, Aaj Tak to Network18, all acquired primetime legitimacy to openly target and ridicule Muslims on live television debates and in reporting. 

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved