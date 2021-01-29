Trending: Hollywood actress Olivia Morris’ first look from Rajamouli’s RRR

Hyderabad: Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli, on Friday, unveiled the first look poster of Hollywood actress Olivia Morris from his much-anticipated upcoming film, RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). She will play Jennifer in the movie set in pre-independence India.

It’s Olivia Morris’ birthday today and Rajamouli found it as the best day to suprise fans with her first look from the movie. SS Rajamouli shared her character look on Twitter and wrote, “Presenting @OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer:) #RRRMovie #RRR.”

Olivia Morris has already shot her portions in Hyderabad. In the new poster, she can seen seated on a vintage car sporting a gown.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli begins climax shoot of ‘RRR’

“Happy Birthday, dear,” tweeted Jr NTR. RRR unities the two superstars – Jr NTR and Ram Charan – on screen. Olivia Morris has been cast opposite Jr NTR in RRR.

More about Olivia Morris

A graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, UK, Olivia Morris has not worked in a film so far. However, she has appeared in a single episode of a mini-series called 7 Trails in 7 Days. Hence, RRR is considered as her big screen debut.

SS Rajamouli is making RRR based on the fictional story of two revolutionaries from pre-independence era, set in 1920. Apart from Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Olivia Morris, Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen playing crucial roles in RRR.

Alia has been roped in to play the role of Sita, Ram Charan’s love interest.

RRR, which has been in the making for more than two years, was put on hold in March 2020 due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The shoot was resumed after unlock 1. On January 19, the makers of RRR revealed that they had started filming climax portions. RRR is tentatively slated to hit cinemas on October 13, 2021.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is being made on a mammoth budget of over Rs 400 crore.