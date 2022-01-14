Trending: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Lohri celebrations

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 14th January 2022 10:17 am IST
Trending: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Lohri celebrations
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

Mumbai: This year’s Lohri turned out to be extra special for actor Katrina Kaif as it was her first with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

In the wee hours of Friday, Katrina took to her Instagram account and gave fans a sneak peek into the newlyweds’ Lohri celebrations.

She posted a string of images, in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Vicky while standing in front of a bonfire.

For the occasion, Katrina chose to wear a red ethnic suit. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a comfortable athleisure wear.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen adorably looking into each other’s eyes, leaving fans in awe.

Vicky, too, posted a picture with Katrina and wrote, “Happy Lohri.”

The particular click shows Vicky putting his arm around Katrina’s shoulders.

“So cute,” a social media user commented.

“Haye nazar na lage. Stay blessed,” another one wrote.

The two, who tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, have celebrated their first Lohri in Indore as Vicky is currently shooting there for his next film

