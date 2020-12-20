Trending million-dollar pic: All Tollywood ‘Big Boys’ in single frame

Hyderabad: Tollywood film producer Dil Raju’s 50th birthday bash was a star studded one and it turned out to be one epic gathering of big names from the south cinema. It was nothing but a treat to south movie buffs as the fans got to witness all the stars together.

From Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda, the party saw all the big Tollywood superstars partying under one roof.

Pictures from the star studded bash are still doing rounds on social media.

Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda entered the party in the most quirky style with confidence and ease. He stepped in style wearing a printed satin pant shirt set that he paired with his go-to Gucci sliders.

Vijay took to Twitter to share a priceless picture with the ‘big boys’ of Tollywood. In the photo, the Arjun Reddy actor is posing with Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Pothineni at producer Dil Raju’s birthday party. Since Vijay Deverakonda is just a few years old in the industry, he called the others ‘big boys’ and called himself a ‘kid’ in Tollywood.

Ever since he shared it, the million-dollar pic has been trending and going viral on social media. And fans can’t get just enough of it.

Picture: All Tollywood stars in one pic

The Big Boys and the kid!

Last night 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mrabRRgSg9 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2020

Producer Dil Raju decided to celebrate his 50th birthday party in style. He hosted a party in Hyderabad and made for an excellent host along with his wife Tejaswini, daughter and his brother. The party saw leading actors of Telugu film industry.

One of the most popular Tollywood producers Dil Raju has bankrolled many big-budget films including Jaanu and Maharshi. Currently, he is bankrolling Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, which is the official Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster film Pink.