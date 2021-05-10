Trending photos: Kareena unveils baby’s face, Salman’s wishes for Salma Khan and more

Mumbai: There’s no doubt that pictures of Bollywood stars and their daily routine keep surfacing online due to their propensity of posting on social media or getting papped while making public appearances. Today too, we got our hands on a bunch of viral pictures of celebrities are doing rounds on internet.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated mother’s day on Sunday for the first time after embracing motherhood for the second time. Her Instagram post was extra special because Kareena went on to offer the first clear glimpse of her newborn son and it is ought to make you go ‘aww’! In the black and white pic which she shared Taimur Ali Khan who is now a big brother, can be seen adorably holding the infant in his arms.

“आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, (hope is what keeps the world alive). And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there…Keep the faith…,” Kareena wrote in the caption.

Superstar Salman Khan has also shared pictures of both his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen. He took to social media on Sunday night to wish his moms on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Salma’s picture is going viral on internet in which she is seen wearing a red and black saree. Sangeeta Bijlani, former actor and Salman’s ex-girlfriend, commented ‘mom’ on Salma’s picture and dropped heart and love emojis on Helen’s photo.

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media and shared a picture-perfect throwback photo of him with brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu posing with the women’s of their family.

#HappyMothersDay to All the Mothers of the World!! pic.twitter.com/OPeY2uD9sY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 9, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday on Sunday and to wish him, his close friend, gym partner and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna shared a lovely selfie of them. Wishing the actor on his 32nd birthday, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “I know, I’m super late but happiest birthday, Mr @thedeverakonda,” followed by a flower, smiley and a white heart emoticon. One can see in the photo, Deverakonda is sporting a grey tee and a beanie as he poses for a happy selfie with Rashmika Mandanna.

The Liger star’s family click from his birthday celebrations is also among the viral pictures of the day. Vijay’s brother and actor Anand Deverakonda shared a picture-perfect family photo from brother VD’s birthday. Captioning the image, he wrote, “When Dad cracks one of those dad jokes – you HAVE to laugh.”