Trending photos: Kriti Sanon turns bride, Prakash Raj remarries & more

Mumbai: Internet, especially social media has certainly made it easy for all of us to keep a tab on our beloved celebrities and their everyday life. However, we often miss out on a few interesting updates. Today, there are a lot of interesting instances that caught our eye on social media.

In case, you missed out on the biggest happenings of the day, here are some of the most important photos which are going viral on internet today.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon looks resplended in red lehenga as she turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra as he kickstarted India Couture Week 2021 with showcased his enchanting collection titled Nooraniyat – The Bridal Edit collection. Take look her dreamy pictures from the photoshoot here:

Superstar Salman Khan who is currently in Russia filming his upcoming film Tiger 3, was spotted posing for pictures with his happy fans on the sets. Have a look.

Gauahar Khan, who is enjoying a blissful married life, on Tuesday jetted off to Maldives with husband Zaid Darbar. The couple is sharing lovely photos on Instagram from their vacay. Dressed in a red dress, Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in the picture.Take a quick look at other pictures below.

Picture of Tollywood actor Jr NTR posing with his brand new, multi-crore Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule is going viral on social media. With a matte black finish, the actor’s new car’s pictures are going crazy viral on social media.

Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma on August 24 celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The 56-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife “got married again” in an intimate ceremony on their wedding anniversary, glimpses of which he also shared on Twitter and the photos are crazy viral now.