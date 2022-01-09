Trending photos: Ramesh Babu’s last rites in Hyderabad, Deepika visits Ajmer & more

Mumbai: In today’s ‘photos of the day’ segment, we bring you some of the most viral pictures that are surfacing on social media in case you missed keeping up with the news.

Power-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating one-month of their marriage today. Sharing an unseen picture from their sangeet, Vicky wrote, “Forever to go!”. The actress also shared a happy selfie and wrote, “Happppyyyyy one month my heart.” The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

One of the most loved couples Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan to seek blessings. Pictures of them from the holy place are now circulating online.

Mahesh Babu’s older brother Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday, i.e. January 8. The actor’s family members and many celebs from the film industry were seen arriving for the last rites of Ramesh Babu. Check out the pictures below:

PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu's parents Krishna, Indra Devi arrive for son Ramesh Babu's last rites in Hyderabad https://t.co/Hr66T0koOj pic.twitter.com/CHbQN33RyK — Shivani (@Shivani77385386) January 9, 2022

Ghattamaneni Krishna garu & Family members attended the last rites of #RameshBabu garu in Hyderabad !#RIPRameshBabu pic.twitter.com/rGwwmBL7GM — Mahesh Babu Space 🌟 (@SSMBSpace) January 9, 2022

Krishna Garu and family members paid last respects to Shri #RameshBabu Garu.#RIPRameshBabu pic.twitter.com/OCtC71lpSw — 𝙎𝙎𝙈𝘽 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙎 ™ 🔥 (@ssmb_freaks) January 9, 2022

Salman Khan recently shared a dashing picture on his Instagram handle with his horse. In this picture, we can see Salman posing with his horse. He donned a classic white tee. ”Horse’s mouth..”, he captioned the post.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been all over the headlines for a while now, was reported to be dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. And now, a few intimate pictures of the couple which speak volumes about their love affair are going crazy viral on internet. The alleged couple was seen sharing an intimate moment in the pic and it is grabbing attention.

Just a proof that Money Matters #JacquelineFernandez pic.twitter.com/D7RMK39ij1 — MAJAK THA YAAR (@majakthayaar) January 8, 2022

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for a while now. While the two have been often spotted together, they made their relationship Instagram official back in late 2021. Taking to his Instagram stories, KL Rahul recently shared a photo with Athiya Shetty. Check it out below.

Former actress Sana Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture with her husband Anas Sayaid. In the caption, she spoke about honesty and kindness. She wrote, “Jhut ki raftaar Bahut tez hoti hai. Lekin manzil par sirf sach hi pohachta hai 💯 Don’t be bothered with people trying to malign your image n back bite about you. That shows only n only their character. You will get what u give simple.”