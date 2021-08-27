Trending photos: Sana Khan with newborn, RGV shares his first love & more

Mumbai: Right from picking best ones from photoshoots to giving glimpse of their everyday life, our favourite celebrities make sure they share the trendiest of pictures. Every day a lot happens in Bollywood, Tollywood, and TV and while it may not be possible to catch up with all of them.

If that is the case, then no worries as we are here to bring you a round up of all the viral pictures that are sure to grab attention and have made headlines.

Former actress Sana Khan who is an avid social media user keeps sharing interesting videos and photos from her everyday life. On Thursday, she shared an adorable video of her playing with a baby girl. Sana looked beautiful in white abaya holding little munchkin who too was cute as button. Take a look at the snapshots from the video below:





Sara Ali Khan recently went to Ladakh with Radhika Madan. Sara, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of postcard-worthy photos at the from picturesque locations of Ladakh. Have a look.

Priyanka Chopra Chopra who is busy shooting for ‘Citadel in London, took to her Instagram to share selfie from the sets. ”Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel,” PeeCee captioned one of her pictures.





In a series of posts on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about his one-sided love from his college days and how it inspired him to write the story of Rangeela, which starred Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. Sharing a bunch of photos of his first-ever love in a blue swimsuit, Varma wrote, “The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA… She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada… @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn.”

The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn pic.twitter.com/UjsnhEGhwY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

He also revealed that he named his iconic film Satya after her.

My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after ⁦@PolavarapuSatya⁩ ..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/yIvAS8jb9u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

Tollywood actress Keerthy Suresh share some uber-cute pics with her dog on Instagram which will make you instantly happy. Have a look at the viral pictures below.

Actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are now holidaying Maldives. The couple checked into the island nation of Maldives a few days back and they have actively been sharing pictures from their getaway.