Trending photos: Sana Khan’s Dubai diaries, Kiara Advani turns mermaid and more

Mumbai: There’s no doubt that pictures of Bollywood stars and their daily routine keep surfacing online due to their propensity of posting on social media or getting papped while making public appearances. Today too, we got our hands on a bunch of viral pictures of celebrities are doing rounds on internet.

Kiara Advani blessed her fans’ Instagram feed with a dreamy throwback underwater photograph, where she can be seen dressed in a neon green bikini. The picture might be from Kiara’s Maldives vacation earlier this year, where she was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. “You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim,” she captioned the post.

Former actress Sana Khan took to her Instagram recently and shared a throwback a picture where she looked gorgeous as she flaunted her green abaya. Sharing the picture she wrote, “May the unmarried be blessed with the spouses who will be the coolness of their eyes. May those getting married be granted bliss & sucess , joy & happiness. May those without children be blessed with offspring who will be the coolness of their eyes.” The picture seems to be her recent Dubai vacay with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Actress Hina Khan will soon be seen in a new music video alongside television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. Titled “Baarish Ban Jaana”, the song is a romantic number that has been shot in Kashmir. Many BTS pictures from the song are going viral on social media leaving their fans awstruck with the sizzling onscreen chemistry.

Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share to a retro picture of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She captioned the throwback picture as ‘best parents ever’.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently celebrated his niece’s birthday today and gave a glimpse of the celebrations on his Instagram handle. Both twinning in white, the duo looked extremely adorable. Check out the picture here: