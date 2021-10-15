Trending pics: Fardeen Khan’s transformation, Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay & more

Mumbai: Seeing where our favourite celebrities are traveling, what they worn and news projects that they are taking up, fans are always keen to stay updated about everything that’s happening around them. Internet, especially social media has certainly made it easy for all of us to keep a tab on our beloved celebrities and their everyday life.

However, we often miss out on a few interesting updates. Today, there are a lot of interesting instances that caught our eye on social media. Let’s have look at the pictures that are surfacing online.

Fardeen Khan is all set to make a grand comeback in movies after 11 years of hiatus. He has left the Internet buzzing with his latest public appearance. Fardeen’s massive and unbelievable physical transformation has left fans shocked. Have a look at them below.

On the special occasion of Dussehra, actress Sara Ali Khan shared the lovely photo on her Instagram extending greetings to her fans. Known for her stylish looks, Sara put her best fashion foot forward and left netizens in awe of her pretty festive look for the day.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was recently seen holidaying in Turkey and Dubai with her husband Zaid Darbar. The actress, who is an avid social media user, shared many glimpses of her holiday on Instagram which are worth seeing.

Many members from the Mukerji clan, including Kajol, Tanishaa, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Debu Mukherjee were seen celebrating Durga Puja in Mumbai yesterday. Several pictures and videos from the celebrating are doing rounds.