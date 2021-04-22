Trending: Pics from Jwala Gutta,Vishnu Vishal’s wedding in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Badminton star Jwala Gutta and south actor Vishnu Vishal are all set to tie knot today in a fairytale wedding here. The pre-wedding festivities began in a full swing mode on Wednesday, April 21. Pictures from their dreamy wedding are taking internet by storm.

For the mehendi, the badminton star opted for a orange and yellow pattu saree and was all smiles as she posed for clicks with mehendi on her hands. For the haldi, that saw all her loved ones dunk her in water after applying haldi, she opted for a yellow saree and later switched to an embroidered lehenga in the same colour.

Jwala Gutta took to Instagram stories to share some photos with Vishnu Vishal, her mom, brother-in-law Rudra and her friends who attended the ceremony.

On April 13, Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal took to their social media to announce that they are getting married in an intimate ceremony on April 22 in Hyderabad. Their statement read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near & dear – We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

When they made their relationship official

On September 7, 2020, Vishnu Vishal surprised Jwala Gutta by proposing to her on her birthday. The actor went all the way to Hyderabad to make the day quite memorable for her.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have been dating for a few years now. The couple often shares cosy and intimate pictures of themselves on their respective social media pages.

For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and they have a son named Aryan. However, due to irreconcilable differences, the couple got separated in 2018. On the other hand, Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand and they got divorced in 2011.