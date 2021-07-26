Trending pics: Kareena’s girls night out, Ranveer-Dhoni’s bromance & more

Mumbai: Missed the weeked entertainment scoop? Worry not! We have got you covered everything. Since the entertainment industry and showbiz are buzzing with new happenings almost on an hourly basis, one might miss out on major pictures and posts that grabbed headlines or went viral online.

As usual a bunch of pictures have been doing rounds on internet since yesterday. So we thought of giving you a round up of the most trending pictures of your favourite celebrities. Here’s your daily dose of pictures, check out:

Actress Kareena Kapoor partied the night away with her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. Pictures from their weekend revelry is going viral social media.







Ranveer Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with many other Bollywood celebrities were spotted playing football in Mumbai on Sunday. Ranveer, who is a huge Dhoni fan, was also seen hugging the former captain of the Indian cricket team as seen in the video embedded below. He called the cricketer his ‘big brother’ and wrote “Bade bhai ke charnon mein hamesh (Always at the feet of my big brother).”





Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in December 2020, are now celebrating seven months of togetherness. On the special occasion, Gauahar took to social media sharing a series of unseen wedding pictures.

Ranveer Singh was spotted never fails to prove that even the sky isn’t the limit when it has to do with fashion and he didn’t step back from quirking his latest look. Paparazzi spotted him at the Mumbai airport in a Gucci set. Ranveer picked out a green printed jersey jacket and paired it up with jogging pants that emitted retro vibes. Take a look.

Sonu Sood and Farah Khan are collaborating for the remake of cult classic ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’. On Saturday, the actor posted a series of pictures with Farah as the duo prepared to work on the upcoming music video that is being shot in Chandigarh.