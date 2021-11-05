Trending pics: Nusrat Jahan with husband Yash, Pataudi’s Diwali & more

Mumbai: Been excited for the Bollywood’s big Diwali, but missed it out? Worry not! We have got you covered in today’s trending pics segment. Just like every year, from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a lot of other celebs have posted pictures from their Diwali festivities along with heartwarming wishes for their fans on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, actor-politician Nusrat Jahan gave glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with her son Yishaan J Dasgupta and husband, actor Yash Dasgupta.





Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Diwali at the latter’s ancestral house — Pataudi Palace. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an adorable family picture from their low-key Diwali celebrations.

Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor was also present at their Diwali celebrations. She shared a picture, in which she can be seen posing with Kareena on a terrace and another one she posed with nephew Jeh.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of herself and her husband Nick Jonas on Instagram performing Lakshmi puja at their home in Los Angeles, on the occasion of Diwali. While she wore a yellow saree, he was dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

On the special occasion of Diwali, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous family portrait.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party and wrote, “Happy Diwali. From me and mine to you and yours.”