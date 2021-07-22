Trending pics: Saif poses with all four kids, Eid celebrations at Sania Mirza’s home & more

Mumbai: There isn’t a single day when our celebs don’t treat fans with their photos on social media. Whether it is going to the gym or spending the day with the family and enjoying a feast, tinsel town stars entertain their fans and followers even off-screen.

As usual a bunch of pictures have gone viral on internet today. So we thought giving you a round up of the most trending pictures of celebrities today. In today’s edition of Trending Photos, celebrities’ Eid pictures are the most viral ones. Have a look.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Sara Ali Khan treated fans with a photo that featured her father Saif Ali Khan, along with all her siblings, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.This is the first time that Saif Ali Khan posed with all his four children for a photo.

Actress Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram and shared her looks for the Eid celebrations.

Sania Mirza, who is gearing up for the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020 edition, took to her Instagram to extend her warm wishes on Eid. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. It’s Eid far away from family and home for me but I wish everyone happiness, joy and lots of love with your loved ones…May Allah accept our duas and sacrifices.”

Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza took to Instagram today to share a sneak peek from her Eid celebrations with her fans. Anam shared an endearing picture with her hubby Mohammad Asaduddin and father-in-law Mohammad Azharuddin. She also shared adorable picture with Sania’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Take a look:







Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor returned to sets five months after delivering her second baby. The actress looked gorgeous in a yellow traditional outfit.

Actor Hina Khan joined several celebrities online to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2021 today (July 21). Hina wished her followers Eid Mubarak by posting several pictures of herself dressed in a stunning red ensemble.