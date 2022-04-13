Trending pics: Sana Khan in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt’s mehndi & more

Mumbai: Celebrities make sure to keep their fans updated by sharing their daily routine glimpses and we get to know what our favourite stars are up to, all thanks to social media. Wondering which tinsel town pictures took over social media by storm today? Scroll ahead and check them out below.

Former actress Sana Khan is all set to visit one of the biggest Ramzan expo in Hyderabad — Kohinoor Expo today at Bandlaguda. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself donning Hijab and wrote, “Hyderabad, here we come,” leaving fans excited.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week. The pre-wedding festivities have begun at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. It’s Ralia’s mehndi today and their family member and friends were spotted arriving at the venue.

Actress Neelam Kothari hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai on Tuesday, which was attended by a bunch of our favourite celebrities. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan made an appearance at the event along with her rumoured beau Arslan Goni.

Recently, comedian Bharti Singh’s pictures with her baby boy went viral. However, they were edited pictures and not the real ones.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently in her hometown Punjab. Her brother Shehbaz took to Instagram to share a few adorable clicks with Shehnaaz. He wrote, “Sisters are the best gift to brothers.”

Also check out Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photoshoot that has left fans impressed.

Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on April 14. Ahead of the wedding, team Brahmastra on Wednesday shared a beautiful glimpse of the song ‘Kesariya’ from the film wishing the couple. Check it out below.

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself with husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram. In the pictures, Sonam is seen posing with Anand, flaunting her baby bump. The couple announced their pregnancy last month.