Trending pics: Sana Khan-Mufti Anas’ Eid wishes, Anushka Sharma-Sakshi Dhoni’s school pic & more

Mumbai: It’s weekend, Saturday and our favourite celebrities are making sure to treat their fans and followers with pictures on social media pages. Of all, celebrities’ Eid pictures is the most viral content on internet today. Have a look at the photos which are taking internet by storm.

Former actress Sana Khan celebrated her first Eid with husband Anas Saiyad post her nikaah. She wore a white suit and captioned Instagram her post as, “Eid Mubarak everyone…May Allah accept all our ibadat & have mercy on us today & forever. May Allah make it easy for all our brothers and sisters around the globe. Allah hamare marhumo ke liye bhi khair ke mamle rakhe. Ameen ya Rab Ameen.”

Gauahar Khan too celebrated her first Eid with husband Zaid Darbar after her wedding, with high spirits. In the pictures that are ruling internet, Gauahar looks lovely in a multi-coloured suit and Zaid is handsome in a white printed kurta. Have a look at them.

Not many are aware of this but both Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni had studied at the same school for a long time and they also did their graduation together. Pics that are going viral on internet, show the actor posing with Sakshi and a few other friends in her college days, while in another picture she and Sakshi can be seen as kids during a function at the school.

Sana Makbul shared a picture from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, wishing her fans on Eid from CapeTown.

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently quarantined at home after she tested positive for COVID-19, celebrated Eid at home. The actress treated her fans with some stunning pictures of herself as she dolled up for the occasion.