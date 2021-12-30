Trending pics: Sana Khan reaches Madina, Vamika cheers for dad Virat & more

Mumbai: Everyday, fans wait for exciting updates from the world of entertainment after a long tiring day. And we all know that the industry is constantly buzzing with new updates, and so are celebrities’ social media accounts. So, it might be difficult for you to keep a tab of everything that’s happening in and around the tinsel town. Worry not! We have got you covered everything in today’s photos of the day segment. Check them out below.

Superstar Salman Khan recently celebrated his 56th birthday with close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse. Actress Bina Kak, who is extremely close to the actor’s family, shared a few unseen photos from the birthday party which are now going viral on social media. See them here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared what her Thursday morning look like. And it was all about Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Giving a glimpse of her morning view, Saif and Taimur can be seen chilling on the bed. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and pyjama, Saif can be seen his enjoying his breakfast while Taimur was busy drawing on his notebook. Check it out.

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Sayaid are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. She has been sharing several pictures and videos on social media. On Wednesday, the former actress shared a photo from Madina and wrote, “Honestly this was my happiest moment. Madina is indeed a city of love & people n you can feel that in the air ♥️ This is all because of Roze Mubarak. Imagine yahan ki Hawa jo hame lagti hai woh bhi Roze mubarak ko chu ke nikalti hai.”

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika are currently in South Africa for his cricket series. A photo of Anushka and Vamika from the stadium is going viral on social media. In this picture, the actress and her little one cheered for the cricketer.

Actress Neha Dhupia on Thursday shared a series of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi. These pictures happens to be from Vicky Kaushal and Virat Kohli’s royal wedding which took place at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.

Ananya Panday jetted off for a New Year vacation to Rathambore in Rajasthan. On Thursday, taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared several photos and videos as she went on a jungle safari. The actress’ evenings were spent around a bonfire and it’s picture perfect.