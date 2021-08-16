Trending pics: Sana Khan’s postcards from Maldives, Sara’s wishes for her ‘Abba’ Saif & more

Mumbai: Since the entertainment industry is always buzzing with new happenings almost on an hourly basis, one might miss out on major pictures and posts that grabbed headlines or went viral online.

Here's your daily dose of pictures, check out:

Former actress Sana Khan who is currently enjoying her holiday in Maldives with husband Mufti Anas Sayaid, has been treating her fans with beautiful glimpses from on Instagram. On Monday, she shared a set of photos where she looked gorgeous in colorful abaya. She wrote, “My husband can get a beautiful click inspite of these crazy winds😁 Ur the best @anas_saiyad20.”

Saif Ali Khan turned 51 on August 16. Wishing her support system and father, Sara Ali Khan shared beautiful pictures on Instagram. The frame featured actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Sara and the little new patudi Jeha Ali Khan. Sharing the pictures, the Simmba actress wrote, “Happiest Birthday Abba 🎂🎂 Thank you for being my superhero🦸‍♂️ my smartest friend 🤓 the best conversationalist 📚 the coolest travel buddy 🍝 and one of the biggest support systems 🪨🤗 Love you.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. She also wished Saif as he rang in his 51st birthday. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is not much active on social media, took to his Instagram shared a belated mandatory convocation post. He graduated from the University of Southern California and received his degree in May at a socially distanced graduation ceremony. He captioned his photo, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess (beer glass emoji).”