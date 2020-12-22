Trending pics & videos from Gauahar Khan’s dreamy christmas wedding

Mumbai: Popular Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s nikah is around the corner as the couple is all set to exchange the wedding vows on December 25 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun in a grand manner on Monday and pictures and videos are already going viral on social media.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s ‘chiksa’ ceremony was held yesterday and the couple looked dreamy in yellow outfits. The bride-to-be was seen dressed in a yellow and pink embroidered lehenga with a matching blouse. Groom Zaid complimented her in a yellow kurta. Both looked stunning and blissed out in moments from their pre-wedding function.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, both Zaid and Gauahar Khan “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. ❤#Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations – Chiksa.”

Meanwhile, some videos of the couple have also surfaced on social media from the time. They are seen dancing their hearts out. Zaid’s father and music composer Ismail Darbar is also seen breaking into a happy dance at the ceremony to the beats of the dhol.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar pre-wedding moments

On Saturday, both Gauahar Khana and Zaid Darbar took their Instagram handles and shared an adorable video which narrated their love story during lockdown.

Gauahar Khan announced her marriage with Zaid Darbar almost a month and it was bit surprise to her fans. Although speculations were already rife about the same when the former entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, the news was confirmed much later.

The actress took to her social media to make this ‘happy announcement’ in the most special way. Gauahar Khan shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with Zaid and shared details about their Nikah ceremony.

As the couple is going to have an intimate wedding due to a coronavirus pandemic, only the near and dear ones are invited for the occasion.