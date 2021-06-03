Trending pics: Virat-Anushka’s daughter’s face unveiled, Sussanne Khan’s new family member and more

From Mahesh Babu to SRK, here we bring you a round up of most trending pictures of celebrities on social media today

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 3rd June 2021 5:10 pm IST
Mumbai: Like everyday, our favourite celebrities today are treating their fans and followers with pictures and videos from their daily routine. As usual a bunch of pictures of the celebrities are doing rounds on internet. Here we bring you a round up of most trending pictures on social media today.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli along with his wife-actor Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika were spotted at Mumbai aiprort on Wednesday night as the Indian team left for England for the World Test Championship series. Though Vamika was covered from head to toe, the shutterbug left no stone unturned to capture her face. Pictures of them are surfacing online. Have a look at them.

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to Instagram shared two video clips introducing her new pet. In the first clip, she can be seen sitting in a car and playing with puppy whom she named Malibu Khan. “Introducing Malibu Khan… our new puppy boy,” Sussanne captioned the post.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant Rahul Vaidya took to social media to post pictures with host Rohit Shetty and called him ‘Boss Man’. In the pictures, we can also see the duo laughing and having a conversation. Praising the filmmaker, Rahul captioned the post, “BOSS MAN! Sir you are as real as the emotion in your every film! You have my respect and love @itsrohitshetty.”

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan cycling through the streets of Mumbai on their bikes. SRK took to his Twitter handle then and shared the picture with his fans with a caption that read, ‘Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution…bhai says “Michael Lal Cylcle Lal.’ Have a look.

On Thursday, Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar posted an adorable picture of the 45-year-old actor and their daughter Sitara cuddling on a sofa chair. The picture which is going viral on social media is a sight that will bring a smile on your face. Take a look at the post here.

