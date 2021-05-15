Trending: Sania Mirza’s Eid pictures are unmissable!

Hyderabad: Though the world celebrated low-key Eid this year amid pandemic, the spirits were high among people. Indian tennis star and six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza too celebrated the festival with family in Dubai. She dropped adorable photos on her social media and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and husband and Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik. In the first post that she shared, Sania can be seen twinning with son Izhaan in custom-made green outfits by Nomi Ansari. “Twinning and winning my laddoo ❤️”, she captioned the pictures. These pictures created a buzz on social media as soon as they were dropped and stole our hearts totally!

In another post, Sania Mirza shared pictures with hubby Shoaib and wrote,”Eid Mubarak from us to you. Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics.”

Speaking about their outfits, Sania gave us major fashion inspiration as she looked absolutely gorgeous in deep bottle green kurti set with intricate threadwork. She completed her look with a pair of dark brown flats and a pearl-encrusted chaandbalis.

Shoaib Malik looked dapper in a basic beige kurta and pyjama.

Sania, who is married Shoaib Malik, became a mother to Izhaan Mirza Malik in October of 2018. In 2019, she returned to the court for the first time after the birth of her son, Izhaan.

From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried India’s No. 1 Tennis player tag given by the World Tennis Association.

Sania Mirza even found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. She has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award (the second-highest sporting honour in India).