Trending: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Helen’s Dil Chahta Hai moment

Mumbai: The timeless beauties of Bollywood Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen had ruled many hearts when they used to work and had given many hits. The three veteran actresses share a close bond and are often seen together on many reality shows.

And now some new pictures of Waheeda, Asha and Helen are going viral on social media. The three actresses, who are continuing to win over their fans by setting some serious friendship goals, are currently holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Bollywood filmmaker Tanujj Garg took to his social media handle and shared photos of the actresses and revealed that they are reliving their youth.

While in one of the photos, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are posing for picture on a yacht, in another Asha and Waheeda are seen engaged in a conversation.

Sharing the golden pictures, Tanujj wrote, “Picture 1 on 10.05.21. If “Dil Chahta Hai” were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we’re left with when we’re old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates.”

Ever since he dropped the photos, fans have been pouring in love and expressing how it is the best picture they have seen in a long time. Many paid tribute the actors’ elegance and gave a shout out to their bond.

“How awesome is this,” a fan commented. “One of my favourite pics in a long long time. There is such joy and cheer and power in it,” another said. “Retirement goals! La vie est belle!” a third said. “The Trio is something else,” a fourth commented.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the three beauties had recently graced the dance reality show dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3 as guest judges for the Holi special episode.