Tribal girl students in Andhra Pradesh make it to record books

Amaravati: Tribal students of Andhra Pradesh have set a new trend by making it to Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Girl students of Class 8 and Class 9 of the AP Tribal Welfare Residential School, Alur in Kurnool run by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS), displayed their skills in front of the representatives of Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records who recognized the records and issued certificates to the students.

They achieved 11 records in total — two Asia Book of Records and nine India Book of Records.

The students who made the achievement were T. Anu Vaishnavi, Gayatri Bai, Manju, B. Vijaya Lakshmi, M. Yuva Rani, G. Sujatha, and Y.K. Sridevi.

They have set records in various categories. Four girl students of 9th class, Anu Vyshnavi Devi, Roja Bai, Gayatri Bai and Manjula have drawn 205 countries in the world map within 1 minute 15 seconds.

The same four girls pointed and recited the names of those 205 countries within 1 minute and 15 seconds.

These records are set for the first time in the world. India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records both recorded these two records.

Meanwhile, Class 9 student T Anu Vyshnavi Devi recited the names of all countries continent wise, within 1 minute 20 seconds.

Vijayalakshmi of Class 9 has recited the names of capitals of all states and union territories within 14.22 seconds.

Another class 9 student Yuvarani recited the names of all chemical elements in the periodic table within 16.20 seconds.

Yerukala Sridevi, 8th class has recited cubes of 60 numbers in 1 minute. All the girls have broken previously existing records in India Book of Records.

Alur APTWR School principal KS Sai Kishore trained the students all of whom hail from modest family backgrounds.

AP school education commissioner Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadrudu has encouraged and sponsored the program. AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society supported the program.

Source: ANI