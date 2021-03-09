Tribal woman burnt alive by debtor in Telangana

Hyderabad: A tribal woman, who was set ablaze by a man in Telangana’s Medak district on Monday, succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said.

Sakri Bai, 42, who had sustained 80 per cent burns, died at government-run Osmania General Hospital.

In a shocking incident on International Women’s Day, a man who owed her money allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. The incident happened in Gadipeddapur village in Alladurg mandal of Medak district.

According to the police, the woman, a widow, had gone to the village to recover her money from him when he allegedly committed the crime.

The woman, a resident of Malkapur in the same district, reportedly ran through Gadipeddapur village asking for help before collapsing. She was found lying in the bushes. Some locals shifted her to government hospital and from there she was brought to Hyderabad.

Police have arrested P. Sadat, a butcher, who allegedly set the woman ablaze after an argument. He was taken into custody by Alladurg police and booked for murder.

According to police, the woman’s husband was killed in a fight among family members a few years ago and since then she was staying with her parents along with her two children.