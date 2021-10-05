Tribute on 10th death anniversary of Architect Khairuddin Ahmed Siddique

Asif Ali Khan

Khairuddin Ahmed Siddique: A Renowned Architect of Hyderabad, born on 20th August 1936 expired on 30th September 2011, son of Zaheer Ahmed Saheb, who served as an accountant general in Nizam’s government of erstwhile Hyderabad state.

K.A.Siddique Saheb did his schooling from Madarsa e Aliya and 12th class from Nizam’s College , in 1961 he completed graduation in architecture from renowned “Sir J.J. College of Arts & Architecture”, Bombay, after his graduation he joined “College Of Fine Arts and Architecture” Hyderabad, as professor and later became the Principal , in 1975 he retired after serving for fifteen years.

During his tenure as a principal, he was taken on deputation by the government of Andhra Pradesh to serve as project architect for Srisailam Hydro Electric Project, had the privilege of designing the complete left flank of Srisailam project.

During his professional practice spanning 50 years under his firm ” Siddique and Assosciates” he designed and accomplished countless projects in various segments for state government and private entities, like – Housing complexes, Banks, Commercial centres, Hotels, Hospitals, Cinema Halls, Auditoriums, Industries, Townships, Villas, Mosques, etc.

With Lal Krishna Advani senior politician of India.

With Giani Zail Singh the then President Of India

With Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed the then President of India, showing a model of a project to him.

With J. Vengal Rao the then Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh.

With Kasu Brahmananda Reddy the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and T. Anjiah was also Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in a separate term. Picture seems to be taken at Jubilee Hall, public garden.

His impressive profile and services is as follows –

1)Served as a director of AP. Small Scale Industrial Development for two consecutive terms.

2)Nominated as member of senate, Osmania University for three consecutive terms.

3) On Telephone advisory committe for two terms.

4) Member of Arts Commission, government of A.P.

5) Member of National Communal Integration Committee, appointed by President of India.

5) Member of Board Of Directors , Salarjung Museum.

6) Member of A.P. government Haj Committee.

7)He was the founder chairman of “Mufakamjah Engineering College” first minority engg. college.

8) Member of executive committee for both Grand Mosques of Mecca & Medina , Saudi Arabia, was specially appointed by king of Saudi Arabia.

9) Member of committee of Royal Mosque, public gardens, etc.

He served in many committees, executive bodies, governing councils of education and culture.

He received many prestigious awards for his outstanding performance and service both as architect and philanthropic works.

I was lucky enough to have had the opportunity to work under him as a junior architect in the initial years first years of my professional career.

His approach towards conceptualizing a project of any kind was very meticulous and well thought of in terms of planning ” interrelationship of internal spaces with ventilation and furniture placements”. He was an excellent artist, I have seen him doing freehand sketching using both hands together, his finesse of using brushes during colour rendering was remarkable as well.

His aura, style, and personality always made him stand out, was always dressed up in a suit in his office hours, his vast knowledge on any subject related to construction, made him command technical discussions.

His association with both central and state government projects made him develop great relations with politicians and dignitaries.

He is survived by his wife & my aunt Dilawer Siddique, only daughter Farheen Siddique and grandchildren.