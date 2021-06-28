Tributes pour in for former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth centenary

New Delhi: The country paid rich tributes to former prime minister (late) PV Narasimha Rao on Moonday, marking his 100th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among others remembered his contribution to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

Modi tweeted, “Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.”



The prime minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described him as the “undisputed torchbearer” of economic reforms in India. People, Naidu said, will always remember Rao’s undeterred commitment to national development.



“My humble tributes to Shri PV Narasimha Rao, an astute administrator, statesman, visionary and the undisputed torchbearer of economic reforms in India on his hundredth birth anniversary,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

A Renaissance personality in the true sense of the term, Rao was a polyglot and a distinguished man of letters, who showed a keen interest in encouraging mother tongue as the medium of education, the vice president observed.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leadership paid rich tributes to P V Narasimha Rao at the inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the former prime minister, with Sonia Gandhi describing him as a “bold leader and a dedicated Congressman” and Rahul Gandhi asserting that his contribution continues to shape modern India.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was the Finance Minister at P.V.Narasimha Rao cabinet had said the 1991 budget changed India in many ways as it ushered in economic reforms and liberalisation.

“It was a hard choice and a bold decision and it was possible because prime minister Narasimha Rao gave me the freedom to roll out things, after he fully understood what was ailing India’s economy at that time,” Singh, a former prime minister, said online.

PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh

Singh also said that Rao was a “friend, philosopher and guide” to him in many ways.

Besides, Telangana government concluded his one-year-long birth centenary celebrations by unveiling his statue at P V Gnan Bhoomi at Rotary Park, Necklace Road. Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, P V Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman Dr K Kesava Rao and others participated in the event.

About PV Narasimha Rao

Son of Shri P. Ranga Rao, Shri Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 at Karimnagar. He studied at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Bombay University and the Nagpur University. A widower, Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao is the father of three sons and five daughters.

Being an agriculturist and an advocate, he joined politics and held some important portfolios.

The veteran Congress leader, who served a full five-year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalizing the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes. Rao held the post between June 1991 and May 1996.