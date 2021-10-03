Trinamool celebrates despite EC’s prohibitory order in Bengal

Kolkata: Despite strict prohibitory order by the Election Commission of India (ECI), there was widespread celebration across the state capital following the indication of the win of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is leading by a margin of 37,950 votes against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal after 14th round of counting.

The election commission in a notification issued on Sunday said, “No victory celebration/procession during or after the counting shall be allowed in the ongoing election in West Bengal for which counting is taking place on 03.10.2021. All necessary action should be taken to ensure strict compliance of the Commission’s direction wherein all such activities have already been prohibited in view of the pandemic. Further, the state government must ensure that adequate steps are taken so that no post poll violence takes place”.

After the 14th round of counting, Mamata Banerjee secured 55,404 votes while Priyanka Tibrewal of the BJP secured 16,454 votes, giving the Chief Minister a lead of 37,950 votes. Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year will have to get elected to the assembly to retain the CM’s chair.

In two other constituencies – Jangipur and Samserganj, the Trinamool Congress candidates have maintained their lead. Jakir Hossain who is contesting from Jangipur assembly seat is leading by a margin of 22,453 votes after the tenth round of counting. Trinamool Congress candidate from Samserganj, Amirul Islam is also leading by a margin of 5,965 votes after the tenth round of counting.

Also Read Sr advocates should provide pro bono service to weaker sections: President

There was widespread celebration across Kolkata following the huge lead maintained by the Chief Minister. Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati, Madan Mitra led a huge rally at Jadu Babu’s market in Bhabanipur area to celebrate the victory of the Chief Minister, which is yet to be declared. He led the rally with drums and crackers and played ‘Abir’ with the supporters.

Speaking to media, Mitra said, “This is the beginning of the end of BJP. India wants her beti and that is again proved in Bhabanipur”.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in several places in the city and the district where people gathered in large numbers and celebrated the impending victory of the Trinamool chief. They played drums, danced on the roads, burned crackers and played ‘Abir’.

“We know that there are restrictions on the victory celebration but it is the natural expression of the people. People are exuberant about the victory of our leader. We are requesting the administration to control the crowd,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.