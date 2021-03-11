Trinamool criticises Modi, Shah for keeping mum on Mamata’s health

Kolkata, March 11 : The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Thursday criticised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not enquiring about the health of injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital for almost 24 hours now.

“Mamata Banerjee happens to be the only woman Chief Minister in the country. She was injured on Wednesday. But neither did the Prime Minister, nor the Union Home Minister enquire about her health since last night. This is quite surprising. How can they ignore such an incident,” asked veteran Trinamool leader Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy at a press conference here.

Trinamool’s Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said: “They (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) could have at least shown some courtesy by showing some concern about her (Banerjee’s) health”.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee, and party leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Tathagata Roy, on the other hand, went to the SSKM Hospital on Thursday to see Banerjee. The trio was denied entry to the Woodburn building as they had reached there after the visiting hour, hospital sources said.

“We came to see the Chief Minister at the hospital. We have enquired about her health. But we couldn’t see her,” said Roy.

Wishing the Trinamool supremo a ‘speedy recovery’, Chatterjee said that she had spoken to Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and asked about the CM’s health updates.

