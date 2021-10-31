Trinamool will form govt in Goa within three months: Abhishek Banerjee

Agartala: Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that his party would form the government in Goa within the next three months.

Addressing the party’s first public meet here, he said that the Trinamool would vote out the BJP in Goa and form the government.

“We have started our organisational activities in Goa,” he said in a rally held finally after repeated postponements as the Tripura Police withheld permissions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly are expected to be held along with the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur in February-March next year.

The state’s ruling BJP, which is seeking to retain power in Goa for a third term, is facing challenges from Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool along with the Congress in the state.

Mamata Banerjee had visited the state last week.

In the Agartala rally, Abhishek Banerjee said from Sunday. his party has launched its crusade to oust the BJP government in Tripura in the 2023 Assembly polls.

He said that Mamata Banerjee would launch the main crusade against the BJP government in Tripura through a mammoth rally in December.

The Trinamool rally was held with the permission of the Tripura High Court after the party moved it to challenge the Tripura Police direction to change the venue of the public meeting from in front of the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan complex to Vivekananda ground on the outskirts of the city.

Abhishek Banerjee said that all Bengal government schemes would be implemented in Tripura after his party comes to power in the northeastern state.

“The BJP rule in Tripura is worse than the CPI-M governance (1993-2018). As opposition parties, both the CPI-M and the Congress, have failed to highlight the basic issues and distress of the people.I will come to Tripura more frequently and other party leaders are coming to the state often. The Trinamool came to Tripura to protect the people of the state from the misgovernance of the BJP,” Banerjee said.

Slamming Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, he said: “The BJP virus is more terrible than the coronavirus. People of Tripura must unitedly prevent the BJP virus for their welfare and betterment.”

He said that the BJP government, in order to prevent Trinamool’s organisational work, had, during the past two month, attacked its workers through its goons, damaged over 100 cars, registered many fake cases against him and other party leaders and even attacked the media offices for publishing news on Trinamool.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev, state leader Subal Bhowmik, spokesman Kunal Ghosh among others also spoke on the occasion.