Trinamool’s fact-finding parliamentary team to visit Jahangirpuri on Friday

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has decided to send a five-member parliamentary team on Friday to New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on a fact-finding mission on the purported communal violence that took place on April 16.

The team, comprising women MPs, will be led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

When contacted, Ghosh Dastidar told IANS that the fact-finding team has been constituted following the instructions of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“It has been decided that all the members of the fact-finding team will be women MPs. We will announce the names of other members later in the day. But in all probability, the members of the team will be Trinamool Lok Sabha members. We will reach Jahangirpuri on Friday noon, talk to the local people and soon submit a detailed report on this count to the Chief Minister,” she said.

This initiative is perceived as a counter to a recent fact-finding team that BJP had sent to West Bengal in connection to the rape of a minor girl, who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district.

The BJP had also sent another team to West Bengal on the carnage at Bogtui in Birbhum district that killed nine persons on March 21.

Following orders from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting probes on both the Bogtui massacre and the Hanskhali rape.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president and party Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh has ridiculed the Trinamool Congress’s decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri.

“At Jahangirpuri, there had been a case of communal violence. The Delhi Police effectively brought the situation under control and arrested the accused. And now the Trinamool Congress is sending its team there to instigate the violence further. It is strange that there have been so many cases of communal violence in West Bengal and the ruling party in the state is bothered about it,” he told IANS.