Trinamool’s farmer leader reportedly resigns from MLA post

Kolkata, Nov 12 : West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress lawmaker Becharam Manna reportedly resigned as a legislator from the state assembly on Thursday following an internal feud with Rabindranath Bhattacharya, his party colleague and senior Trinamool leader in Hooghly district.

Manna, who is a two-time MLA from Hooghly’s Haripal assembly seat an d an ex-minister, tendered his resignation to West Bengal legislative assembly speaker Biman Banerjee, sources said.

When contacted, Banerjee told IANS over phone: “Becharam Manna has not given me any resignation letter to me. So, there is no question of accept ing it.”

Manna, however, remained silent on the issue. He could not be contacted, despite repeated attempts. When tried over phone, the calls went unanswered.

According to sources, the ideological clash between Manna and Rabindranath Bhattacharya reached a new high over the selection of a candidate for the Singur block president’s post. Manna reportedly resigned after party supremo Mamata Banerjee called him on Wednesday night.

Both Bhattacharya and Manna were the key faces of Trinamool Congress’ anti-farmland acquisition movement against the Tata Motors’ Nano car factory at Singur that saw a spiralling protests by political parties and civil society representatives between 2006 and 2008.

