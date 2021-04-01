Trio Mandili: Three Georgian women are winning hearts with their music

Celebrating India’s 72nd Republic Day, a Georgian band performed a cover on the Bappi Lahari’s popular song ‘Goron Ki Na Kalon Ki’ from the 1982-hit film Disco Dancer and posted it on their channel.

The song garnered views in lakhs and needless to say, Indians loved it. “Music indeed has no boundaries,” a user on YouTube commented.

This three-member girl band is called Trio Mandili, or ‘three members in headscarves’ in Georgian. Tatuli Mgeldaze, Tako Tsiklauri and Mariam Kurasbedani—the members of this musical trio—perform polyphonic songs accompanied by a traditional Georgian string instrument, panduri in scenic locations of the suburbs.

Trio Mandili became a sensation with their first-ever song. The group’s “fairy tale” began on the day when three friends, during a walk in the village, decided to sing a song named ‘Apareka’. Tatuli, one of the three friends, made a selfie video and uploaded it.

The video now has close to 7 million views on their YouTube channel; with several million views on other handles.

Their most-viewed song, is however, is Georgian song called ‘Ai Dunia’. With 14 million views and counting on YouTube, it is Trio Mandili’s chartbuster.

In 2015, Trio Mandili released its first album titled “With Love”. The second album “Enguro” was released in 2017.

The group actively tours around the world, participates in festivals of folk music and gives solo concerts. The singers have already visited Belgium, Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary and Russia.

The three-member girl band reportedly works under Edel Italia and Merlin Nose Records.

Fans across the world pour constant love to the girls for their fresh and picturesque music videos.

@triomandili You guys are pure love.

I don't understand a word of what you sing but still i have heard every song.

Love from India.#BeSafe — Bruce Wayne (@ClarKentBruce) March 24, 2020

Most beautiful clip I've seen all year!

Thanks @katherineschof8 ! https://t.co/6OXDSp93Xj — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) March 27, 2021

This is one of the most joyous Twitter moments of the year so far. Lovely folk song, great singing, great landscape, and an admirable recalcitrant donkey. They are @triomandili I think. https://t.co/BoTcecjX9v — Owen Davies (@odavies9) March 28, 2021