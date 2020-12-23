Trippier banned by FA for 10 weeks after breaching betting rules

London, Dec 23 : England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has been banned from all football activities for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds for breaching England’s Football Association’s (FA) betting rules.

The offences occured in July 2019, which is when Trippier joined Atletico from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. While the 30-year-old full back denied seven alleged breaches, four were found proven during a personal hearing, the FA said.

“The suspension, which includes all football and football-related activity, is effective worldwide from today (Wednesday 23 December 2020) following an application to FIFA,” said the FA in its statement.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing. The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course,” it further stated.

Trippier has been an integral to Atletico this season who are currently leading the Spanish top flight standings. He will miss 12 matches in La Liga and Atletico’s Champions League round of 16 first leg tie against Chelsea on February 23.

