Tripti Dimri to act opposite Shahid Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s project

In some recent media reports it was being told that Shahid Kapoor might be seen in a project directed by Sujoy Ghosh. After a lot of speculations, the film will finally go on floors this year in September.

Now, in a latest development, according to Bollywood Hungama, the makers have roped in actress Triptii Dimri of Bulbbul fame to play the female lead in the yet-untitled project. This will be the first time that Triptii will be collaborating with Sujoy and Shahid and is reportedly eager to start shooting for the film.

Besides the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Triptii will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She will also be seen in the film Qala which will mark Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut.

On the other hand, Shahid also has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He has wrapped the shooting of Jersey which is set to release on November 5. He is currently working on Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show. He also has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Karna in his kitty. That will most likely roll after Shahid completes shooting for Sujoy’s film.