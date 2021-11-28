Tripura Civic Polls: BJP clinches big victory, TMC, CPI-M struggle to mark their presence

Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls, and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats.

As per the Election Commission of India’s data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only seat each.

The poll battle for 13 Urban Local Bodies became a centre of attention, with the Supreme Court of India having to intervene in response to the multiple petitions filed by TMC and the CPI-M, urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections.

According to the state election commission data, the ruling BJP has made a clean sweep in Agartala Municipal Corporation, Sabroom, Belonia, Melagarh, Sonamura, Amarpur and Jiranaia Municipal Councils.

“The CPI-M recorded its first victory at Panisagar where BJP has won 12 seats in the 13 member board. At Kailashahar, the CPI-M got another victory which took the total tally of the prime opposition party to two,” state EC informed.

Meanwhile, at Ambassa, TMC managed to register its first victory in the civic polls, while CPI-M also managed to gain a seat. The TTAADC ruling TIPRA Motha that made its electoral debut in the civic elections got one seat at Ambassa.

Also Read The good samaritans who give dignified funeral to unclaimed bodies

Reacting to the poll results, CPI-M State Secretary, Jitendra Chowdhury said, “Since the beginning of the poll process, the ruling BJP tried to manipulate all the things, so the results went in their favour.

We have boycotted the counting as we have already sought the countermand of polls in five selected Urban Local Bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation.”

However, Chowdhury further admitted the fact that the results were unexpected and the CPI-M thought the dissent brewing among the people would be reflected through the votes.

“We thought the resentment of the public will be reflected through the votes in the Urban Local Bodies polls. But, our anticipation turned wrong. After getting all the details, we shall analyse and strategise accordingly,” he added.

To a question regarding TMC’s rise in Left strongholds, Chowdhury said that his party would work in this regard as well.

“TMC has gradually made inroads in Tripura politics and the way in some parts the party secured the second position gives an indication that it is a rise for them,” said Tripura’s TMC steering Committee head Subal Bhowmik.

Tripura BJP Vice President Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “the people of urban bodies have fitted the third engine of development and now the roadmap of development is ready for the residents of urban local bodies.”

Senior BJP leader Ratan Chakraborty and Information and Cultural Affairs Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury slammed the TMC and said that the people of Tripura gave a befitting reply to those who tried to create disturbance in the state.

The voting was conducted on November 25 lasted with a total voter turnout of 81.54 per cent.

This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018.

Earlier in the month, tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies.