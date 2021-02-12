Tripura man gets 12-year jail for cheating, raping woman

Agartala: A 32-year old man was awarded 12-year prison term and fined Rs 60,000 by a local court here for cheating and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Additional District and Session Judge Dhiman Debbarma ordered authorities concerned to fix deposit the penalty — to be paid as compensation to the woman — in a nationalized bank for a period of five years.

The judge also asked the district legal service authorities to give Rs 3-4 lakh to the woman as legal aid.

According to additional public prosecutor Arobindo Deb, the 32-year-old, a resident of Amtali here, had engaged in a physical relationship with the woman in 2013, but refused to marry her when she got pregnant.

The woman filed a complaint with the Amtali police station here, following which an investigation was carried out into the matter, and a chargesheet filed in June 2015.