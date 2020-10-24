Tripura reports one COVID death, 65 new cases

Agartala: Tripura’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 337 with one more person succumbing to the disease, while 65 new positive cases took the tally to 30,135, a health department official said on Saturday.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, accounted for 175 of the 337 COVID-19 deaths.

The official said that 238 patients were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral hospital for coronavirus patients in the state after they were cured of the infection.

Tripura currently has 2,058 active cases, while 27,717 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Twenty-three patients have also migrated to other states, the official said.

Altogether 4,46,320 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far.

Source: PTI