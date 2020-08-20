Tripura starts ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ in open space to prevent Covid spread

Agartala, Aug 20 : The Tripura government on Thursday, launched the ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ in open spaces with five students in each group to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the school students.

Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that in accordance with the Supreme Court order and considering the future academic effect of the students, the “Neighbourhood Classes” started and it would continue until the regular and normal classes in the educational institutions started.

“Students from class three standards to class twelve attended in the “Neighbourhood Classes” in the school ground or in a nearby open space outside the school house room. Over 27,500 teachers would go to the students’ locality and teach them in small groups in open space, consisting of maximum five students by maintaining social distancing, proper face covers and following safety measures,” Nath told the media.

He said that the study in open space, outside the school rooms, has already started in Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

“On the first day 1,00,258 students attended the “Neighbourhood Classes” and it is expected that the number would gradually increase every day. However, the teachers or the education departments would not force the students or guardians to attend these classes,” Nath said.

“Schools and various other educational institutions remained closed for the past five months hampering the education of the students. We have formed committees with representatives from all political parties and organisations and on the recommendations of these committees, steps are being taken to provide teaching to the students.”

He said that the education department two months back had started virtual and online classes through the cable television networks and other modes but around 94,000 students missed these online and virtual classes due to numerous reasons including the mobile network and device related problems. The syllabus of various subjects was reduced by 30 to 50 per cent for the time being.

The education minister said that the teachers and officials would take the opinion and suggestions of the parents and guardians of the students through the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System).

He said that for admission in the colleges 24,395 students so far submitted application on line and the last date for submission of applications was extended for five more days.

Source: IANS

