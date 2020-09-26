Tripura’s COVID tally rises to 24,408

The death toll rose to 265 with three more people succumbing to the infection

Agartala: At least 278 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 24,408, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 265 with three more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 146 of the 265 COVID-19 deaths, the official said

Tripura currently has 6,151 active coronavirus cases, while 17,969 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 502 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients in the state on Friday as they have recovered from the disease.

As many as 3,78,123 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

