Troll calls Manika Batra ‘more beautiful, talented’ than Swara; actress reacts

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker who is often a target for online trolls, recently reacted to a Twitter user who said how tennis star Manika Batra is more beautiful and talented than ‘woke’ actresses like Taapsee Pannu and her.

“More beautiful than woke actors like Taapsee or Swara Bhaskar and definitely more talented than them. One and only Manika Batra,” it said.

In response, Swara shared grinning and nerd-face emojis and wrote on Twitter, “Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field!!!”

😬😬🤓🤓 Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field!!! 💖✨ https://t.co/RZLqhjIM7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 25, 2021

On Sunday, Manika, ranked 62, won against world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women’s singles third round in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She made a remarkable comeback after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second-round match that lasted 57 minutes. She meets Austria’s Sofia Polcanova on Monday for a place in the round of 16.

This is not the first time Swara has been subjected to comparisons and trolls. In an exclusive interview with ETimes earlier this year, she opened up about how she has now learned to tackle them with a positive mindset and witty comments.