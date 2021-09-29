Trolls call Genelia, ‘besharam, vulgar aunty’; actress reacts [Video]

Mumbai: The finale episode of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Pinch season 2 welcomed the adorable star couple of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza as guests.

In the recently released promo, the couple addressed the viral video of Genelia seemingly rolling her eyes at a conversation Riteish was having with Preity Zinta, and also fielded nasty comments about them.

As the show went on Arbaaz read out a comment from a troller who called Genelia ‘besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty, who overacts and acts younger than her age’. The response of the actress has won a lot of hearts as she endearingly said “ I don’t think he is having a good day at home”. She continued “ I hope you well Bhai Saab, I hope you are really okay at home”

“Hum log khushi Khushi toh aaye hain lekin andar se dare-dare hai( we might be looking happy from the outside but inside we’re scared),” Riteish shared his opinions on him keeping quiet over trolls.

He further added, “It’s okay for people to comment because you’re putting yourself out there. I don’t think one should really take it as an offence. I always write (to such trollers), love you too my friend.” Another user advised Riteish that he should concentrate on his wife. The actor replied by saying, “Even I want that you should focus on your wife more, rather than mine,”

The finale episode of Pinch will be aired on Quplay,Youtube and Myfm on the 30th of September.

Pinch is the show where celebrities laugh, and also react to mean tweets. Other guests who were a part of Pinch 2 are Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar.